'Sex And The City' star Kim Cattrall reveals her dream role

Kim Cattrall shot to fame with her role as Samantha Jones on HBO’s Sex and the City

October 11, 2025

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall says she dreams of roles that showcase women whose stories deserve to be told. 

The Canadian actress, who has also appeared in films like Mannequin, Porky’s, The Ghost Writer, and Big Trouble in Little China, shared her passion in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I’ve been fortunate to play many layered, complex women, but there are still so many stories to tell,” Cattrall said. 

She cited her recent work with the BBC on Central Intelligence, about Eloise Page—the first woman to reach the highest ranks of the CIA—as an example. 

“Bringing visibility to women like her, who lived extraordinary lives often in the shadows, is very meaningful to me,” she told the magazine.

Cattrall added that she hopes to continue giving women a voice through her projects. “That’s the kind of work I want to keep doing—giving voice to women whose stories deserve to be seen and celebrated,” she added.

The actress most recently played a voice role in Central Intelligence, a comedy film About My Father, the series Glamorous, and a cameo as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That…

