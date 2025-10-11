Blake Lively offered $250,000 bonus for 'It Ends with Us' success, contract reveals

Blake Lively’s contract for It Ends With Us has unsealed amid her ongoing legal battle with costar and director Justin Baldoni.

As per Us Weekly, Justin and his legal team have released court filings from their ongoing legal struggle with the actress over the 2024 movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling book.

Here's how Blake Lively paid for her role in It Ends With Us!

Inside Blake Lively’s Unsealed Contract:

As per the obtained documents, Blake Lively was to be paid $1.75 million in “fixed compensation” to play Lily Bloom in the romantic film It Ends With Us.

Bonus Clauses for Awards and Box Office:

The agreement also stated that Blake Lively would receive 10 percent of the film's total revenue, along with extra bonuses based on box office performance and possible award nominations.

The leaking details claimed that the 38-year-old actress would be paid $250,000 if the gross theatrical receipts hit three times its budget.

Per the document, Blake would earn $100,000 if she was nominated for her role in the Oscars and $200,000 if she won.

For the Las Vegas shoot, the Another Simple Favor star was to be given a private jet for herself, her children, her security team, and her domestic staff.

Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni:

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in which she claimed that her co-star sexually harassed her on the film's set.

In response, Justin filed a countersuit claiming the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, just try to damage his reputation. However, the case was dismissed by a New York judge in June after the star failed to prove defamation.

Blake's case is currently scheduled for trial in March 2026.