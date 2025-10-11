 
Zoe Saldana gets honest about creative clashes with husband Marco Perego

October 11, 2025

Zoe Saldana is dishing on the challenges of working with her husband, Marco Perego, for the first time.

In the latest cover story of Beyond Noise, the 47-year-old actress recalled filming music for Alicia Keys’ song Show Me Love, starring her and Perego.

Reflecting on working with Perego in the music video that was also directed by Keys, Saladana said working with her husband was “extremely challenging.”

“Because it was the first time I realized his approach to working, and [he realized mine],” she explained.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, have always supported each other; however, they have not realized until their first gig together that working in a creative together will come some frictions.

The Oscar-winning actress went on to say, “We’ve figured out so many ways of how to be together,” Saldaña said. “We work together at life. We work together with our family. Now, we work together in art.”

That first experience of sharing the same set exposed their undiscovered sides.

“He was like, ‘I don’t like the way you’re talking to me when we’re rehearsing…’” Saldana shared with a laugh. “I would tell him, ‘I keep telling you to pick me up!’”

“You don’t want me to make an excuse. I don’t want you to make an excuse. That’s why we practice. So can you please remember what we f****** just did?” she recalled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Saldana revealed she wants to explore other creative areas such as writing as she loves being a “storyteller.”

“Maybe I want to write a story,” the Avatar star shared. “I would love to see if I have it in me to create a meaningful story that others will want to be a part of. Because I am a storyteller — I grow from stories. I am saved from within because of stories. And I want to continue telling them.”

