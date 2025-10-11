FKA Twigs opens up about most painful time'

FKA Twigs describes postponement of US tour as ‘one of the most painful times'

FKA Twigs just revealed that her US tour postponement as "one of the most painful times" in her career.

The Cellophane hitmaker was forced to postpone her North American tour - including her performance at Coachella festival - in March and April after her team failed to obtain the necessary visa "in a timely manner."

Reflecting on the situation, the British singer-songwriter told The Hollywood Reporter that cancelling the tour was financially "catastrophic" for her business.

"It was one of the most painful times of my career," said the star.

The Killer hitmaker continued, "Just the emotional and physical and financial ramifications that fell on FKA Twigs the business was catastrophic.”

“All I wanted to do was perform in front of my fans - go to Mexico and do Coachella and tour America. The creative on that show was brilliant. We worked so hard on it... and it all slipped through my fingers like sand,” she said.

"The flights and the visas and the stage advancing, none of it was done. And I don't know how to do that because it's not my job. But you know what? I've learned a lot," the singer said.

"Now I know about buses and freighting; how many days it takes to get from New York to Mexico in a truck; how to get through customs," FKA Twigs further added.

After her US tour was scrapped, the Good to Love crooner housed nine of her dancers in her London home as they worked on a revamped show.

"My back was against the wall, and I came out kicking," she said of that time. "We lived together and danced and trained and brought the show back to life... I felt like I was weathering a storm and I turned something really horrific into something positive."

It is pertinent to mention that FKA Twigs finally went on a Europe and US tour between May and August.

She is also confirmed to be performing at Coachella next year.