Sia receives huge demand from estranged husband

Sia's estranged husband asking for more the 250,000 dollars per month

Sia’s estranged husband is demanding more than $250,000 per month in spousal support.

The 49-year-old singer filed for divorce from her husband, Dan Bernard and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dan wants Sia to pay at least $300,000 towards his attorneys’ fees, as well as $200,000 for a forensic accounting investigation.

He said in a written statement to the court: “I have no income, no real property, no retirement and very little funds in my bank account.”

Dan continued, “I cannot maintain this litigation without a significant contribution by Sia toward my attorneys’ fees and forensic accounting fees. Sia has the greater ability to pay for both of our legal fees.”

“I therefore ask the Court to level the playing field and order Sia to contribute no less than $300,000 toward my attorney’s fees and costs and $200,000 toward my forensic accounting fees and costs,” he concluded.

Dan also claimed that he has been unemployed since April after he “received a letter from Sia’s company providing me with notice that it would be terminating her funding” of their joint business, Modern Medicine.

He added that he has been living on “monthly payments from Sia by way of stipulated orders” since then, before those ended on October 1.

Dan and Sia share an 18-month-old baby, Somersault Wonder, while Sia also has two sons whom she adopted as teens.

She requested legal and physical custody of their child in March and asked the court to terminate a spousal support option for her estranged husband.