Prince Harry releases statement after King Charles, William's strong message

Prince Harry releases statement after King Charles, William strong message

Prince Harry has released a meaningful statement after his father King Charles and brother William apparently sent the duke a strong message.

King Charles and William stepped out in rare joint engagement as they attended a Countdown to Cop30 reception ahead of the climate summit in November.

The King and Prince William made joint appearance following the Prince of Wales ultimatum to the monarch: “It’s me or Harry.”

The joint appearance of King Charles and Prince William shows the father and son are united.

Following the monarch and the Prince of Wales appearance, Harry and Meghan opened the Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City.

Prince Harry started the morning’s programming with an introduction that noted the widespread nature of our global mental health crisis.

The duke said, “These are not separate problems for separate people. They are interlocking injuries to our global community. Mental health is shaped by public health, foreign policy, climate policy, corporate design, and economic choices. Too often, decisions made by a few powerful actors ripple across the planet and into every aspect of our lives.”

Prince Harry also pointed out that the digital world has “fundamentally changed how we experience reality—young people exposed to relentless comparison, harassment, misinformation, and an attention economy designed to keep us scrolling at the expense of sleep and real human contact.”