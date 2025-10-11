Angelina Jolie doesn't ‘regret' major surgery decision

Angelina Jolie talks about getting ovaries removed and double mastectomy

Angelina Jolie just admitted that she has no regrets about her decision to have a double mastectomy and ovary removal.

The 50-year-old star opted for the procedures after she learned that she carries the BRCA gene mutation, which dramatically heightens breast and ovarian cancer risks.

In a candid chat with Hello! magazine, revealing how witnessing her mum and grandmother's cancer battles influenced her choice.

She explained: "I did choose to have that (surgery) because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young. I have the BRCA gene, so I chose to have a double mastectomy a decade ago. And then I've also had my ovaries removed, because that's what took my mother."

Angelina's mum, Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 at just 56 after fighting breast and ovarian cancer.

The star admitted that she is completely comfortable with her preventive surgery decisions while preaching that every woman must make their own healthcare choice.

Angelina added: "Those are my choices. I don't say everybody should do it that way, but it's important to have the choice. And I don't regret it."

The Maleficent star revealed in 2013 that she underwent a preventative double mastectomy after medical professionals calculated she faced an 87 percent risk of developing breast cancer and a 50 percent chance of ovarian cancer. Then, in 2015, she underwent removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes.