Justin Hawkins addresses Yungblud ‘feud' over VMAs Ozzy tribute

Justin Hawkins confesses he never ‘intended to incite a feud’ with Yungblud

Justin Hawkins just admitted he never “intended to incite a feud” with Yungblud.

Yungblud was furious after The Darkness front man Justin blasted his MTV VMAs tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, saying: "Yungblud seems to have positioned himself as a natural heir to the Ozzy legacy, having nothing to do with the really important stuff.”

In a new video on his Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube channel titled Yungblud And The Cost of Having An Opinion, Justin said: “There’s nothing feudy about it, especially when it comes to my reactions to the VMAs performance.”

He could also be heard saying, “None of that was intended to incite a feud. I think that Yungblud is a very well-connected and, as such, dangerous artist. He’s an individual who is not the sort of bear you’d go round poking.”

“But I think that when there’s real-time pitch correction happening [referring to his criticism of Yungblud’s use of autotune] and stuff like that, and the other observations I made about the overall delivery of it… you’re talking about somebody that came from musical theatre via Disney and is now being lauded as the future of rock. And if they have real-time pitch correction and that kind of background, I think it’s OK to be a bit skeptical about it,” Justin expressed.

He continued, “I know that’s not a very popular opinion but from the reaction community if you can’t say something negative about something that leaves you only one opinion available to you and that’s not how life works. Everybody’s allowed to say whatever they want.”

“I’m not slagging him off because… I don’t even think I’m slagging it off actually. I think I’m making a point that if the future of rock requires real-time pitch correction in a live environment rock is pretty f**ked, isn’t it?” Justin Hawkins concluded.

This comes after Yungblud slammed the “bitter and jealous” Justin Hawkins during his appearance on Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne’s Trying Not To Die podcast, where he said, "I think the strangest thing about that was all I was trying to do was my best for your old man, because he gave me such a gift.

“When people try and intellectualise a sense of spirit and six musicians on a stage going 'f**king love you man', it’s just bitter and jealous,” the Zombie hitmaker further said at that time.