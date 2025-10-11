Kate Middleton irks Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has left her husband Prince William annoyed as she has been ‘pushing so hard for Harry's reprieve’

This has been claimed by the royal insiders while speaking to the Radar Online.

The close confidant says, "One of the things that irks him most is Kate's been pushing so hard for Harry's reprieve.

"William was very clear all the way along that he didn't support it, and the ongoing communication between Kate and Harry didn't sit well with him at all."

The insider also said Prince William is ‘staggered’ that his father King Charles is allowing Harry back into the fold like this ‘prodigal son figure’.

The report further said the future king is said to be enraged over the possibility of Harry and Meghan being welcomed back into the family, the Princess of Wales is not only open to the idea but supports reconciliation.

The royal source added: "Now, despite his empathetic protestations, he's being ignored by his father on the subject.

"That hasn't stopped William from making his feelings known to Kate, and he's imploring her back to him in this and stay away from Harry when he next flies over.”

"It's a very tricky position for her because all she wants is peace," the royal source said.