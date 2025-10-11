Princess Kate snubs Eugenie, Beatrice from her inner circle despite calls

Kate forms alliance with Eugenie, Beatrice despite keeping them out of inner circle

Princess Kate is reportedly offering her support to the York sisters as they deal with tough times due to their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandal.

According to Closer Magazine, the Princess of Wales spoke to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie over the phone. "There is an understanding from the Wales family of how difficult this has all been for the girls. They know it’s not their fault and they know it’s not fair," the source stated.

On the other hand, although Kate and Prince William "tread very carefully" around Andrew issue, they've managed to maintain ties with Beatrice and Eugenie. The source noted, "That hasn’t always been easy for Beatrice and Eugenie, who are deeply loyal daughters. But even with those differences, they’ve managed to keep their personal connection intact."

They went on to add, "Kate has always admired how grounded Beatrice and Eugenie try to be as mothers. They swap stories, they laugh about the chaos of life with kids, and they confide in each other about things the public never see," noting the three of them know "what it's like raise children in the spotlight."

Yet, as per the insiders Princess Kate "doesn’t see Beatrice and Eugenie as part of her inner circle in the way she does with her own family or even Zara [Tindall]."

They went on to add, "there’s no animosity there. It’s a positive, functional relationship with real moments of support."

"Kate hopes the current tidal wave of attention over the scandal dies down for Beatrice and Eugenie – she only wants the best for them and hates the idea of them suffering because of their parents’ mistakes," the source said.