Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael breaks silence on early release from prison

Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael has shared his feelings about early release from prison

October 11, 2025

The father of actress Lindsay Lohan, Michael Lohan, has spoken candidly following his early release from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 65-year-old had been serving a nine-month sentence after violating probation in his felony assault case, stemming from charges of continuous violence against his estranged wife, Kate Major. 

Reportedly, Kate had previously called 911, claiming that Michael was following her, just days after alleging he had assaulted her by “flipping” her out of a chair at their home.

However, a representative for the Palm Beach County Detention Centre in Florida told TMZ that Michael was released 24 days early.

Speaking to TMZ after his release, Michael said, “I'm thankful for my early release and being reunited with my boys."

"This should have never happened. It was wrong! As usual, there's a lot more to the story than what’s been reported. I'm just happy to be free and I'm sorry for the negative press it has caused my family.”

Before signing off, he established that he is now focused on moving forward, emphasizing that he simply wants “peace” for his family.

