Kate Winslet gets candid about directing her first movie

Kate Winslet on 'Goodbye June' direction

Kate Winslet has made her directorial debut with Goodbye June as she opens up about her views on it.



The Titanic star, in an interview with Empire magazine, says the movie is about siblings and their relationship with their sick mother, June.

"It was very important not to set her (June) up as the perfect, cosy parent," she adds.

The star continues, "When you're dealing with loss, sometimes vaguely uncomfortable, humorous things can happen."

"So, it was important to be as real about that side of what's happening to June as possible," the Academy-winning star adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate reveals she was "scared" of directing, but she recalled to rein in her nerves. "I just decided - '**** it. I'm gonna do this.'”

"I had thought to myself, 'How do I answer that question?'” she continues. "I think I've often said, 'I've been raising a family. I've got other things going on.'

"But actually, I realized that the reason I hadn't directed before now was because I was probably scared," Kate concludes.

Goodbye June will be out in select cinemas on Dec 12, and over a week later it will land on Netflix on Dec 24.