Chrissy Teigen honoured with special award on 40th birthday

Chrissy Teigen moved to tears after receiving “The Courage Award” from her daughter Luna.

Over the weekend, John Legend shared a heartfelt tribute for his wife Teigen, who turned 40 on Sunday, November 30, to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“Our brave, beautiful queen is 40 today,” he penned a sweet message in the caption alongside the carousel. “We love you to infinity and beyond, Chrissy.”

“Thank you for being such a wonderful wife and mother. You are the heart of our family, the love of my life,” the EGOT winner added.

The series of photos and video included some solo snapshots of the birthday girl as well as her photos with the kids.

Among others, the only video in the post captured the moment Legend and Teigen’s daughter presented her the award following a moving speech.

“Chrissy Teigen I am proud to present to you the courage award. This is because you always stand up for what’s right even when it’s hard, you stand up for women, you help people in need and you fight for a better world. Here is your courage award,” their nine-year-old baby girl honoured her mother with sweet words before handing over a handmade paper trophy.

The daughter playfully encouraged her mom, who had tears in her eyes, to give an acceptance speech as they shared a warm embrace and some kisses on the cheek and forehead.

“I would like to thank my family because everything I do is for you guys and that’s the truth,” the American model said. “I love you so much, thank you that was very sweet.”

The carousel also had pictures of Legend, 46, and Teigen. In addition to Luna, born in 2016, the couple, who tied the knot in 2013 are also parents to Miles, born in 2018; Esti, born in 2023; and Wren, whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2023.