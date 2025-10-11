Jennifer Aniston 'insists' her looks are mostly natural: Source

Photo: Here's what Jennifer Aniston would accept about herself

Jennifer Aniston reportedly credits her good looks to her genes.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress has been discreet about her facial procedures and maintains that most of her appearance is natural.

It’s important to Aniston that she preserves the effortless, girl-next-door charm she became known for in the '90s and early 2000s.

"She's good at promoting herself as a natural beauty who doesn't need a lot of makeup or surgery to look good," an insider shared.

Aniston has also been open about not being a fan of commonly used injectables such as Botox.

"People think that I do a lot of [Botox] injections, but I don't," she told Yahoo Beauty in 2015.

"I'm not saying that I haven't tried it, but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me."

The tipster added that the Friends alum “will never tell.”

While the LolaVie haircare founder enjoys sharing parts of her wellness journey and plugging products she believes in like the Pvolve fitness brand she partnered with in 2023 “that’s as far as she goes,” said the source.

"Anything else she does, she keeps close to the chest. Her feeling is, it's nobody's business," the source concluded.