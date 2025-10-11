Zoe Saldaña wants to work on this beside acting

Zoe Saldaña wants to do writing to tell stories

Zoe Saldaña, who is a well-known actress, in a recent interview opens up about her desire to work in other creative areas to tell stories.



In a chat with Beyond Noise, she suggests writing may be the form where she would express her love for 'storytelling'.

“Maybe I want to write a story,” the 47-year-old adds. “I would love to see if I have it in me to create a meaningful story that others will want to be a part of."

"Because I am a storyteller — I grow from stories. I am saved from within because of stories. And I want to continue telling them," she notes.

Her remarks come during her weighing in on a recent collaboration she and her husband, Marco Perego, did with Alicia Keys on her track Show Me Love.

However, working with her partner, Zoe admits was "extremely challenging,“ adding, "Because it was the first time I realized his approach to working, and [he realized mine]."

Not to stop there, the Academy-winning star revealed how it was difficult to work with Marco.

“He was like, ‘I don’t like the way you’re talking to me when we’re rehearsing…’” she recalls. “I would tell him, ‘I keep telling you to pick me up!’”

“You don’t want me to make an excuse. I don’t want you to make an excuse. That’s why we practice. So can you please remember what we ******* just did?” the star remembers.

It is worthing noting Zoe and Marco had married in 2013. They share three kids.