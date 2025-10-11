Meesha Shafi, Arooj Aftab eye Grammy glory with new music submissions

Arooj Aftab (left) and Meesha Shafi. — Instagram and Facebook

Pakistani music powerhouses Meesha Shafi and Arooj Aftab have taken bold steps toward global recognition, submitting their latest works for consideration at the Grammy Awards.

Shafi has submitted her debut solo album Khilnay Ko for three categories — Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).

The 47-minute, 11-track album marks a new artistic chapter for the singer, blending haunting soundscapes, introspective poetry, and emotionally charged lyrics that invite listeners to confront inner sorrow and transformation.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Arooj Aftab shared her Khruangbin remix of Raat Ki Rani for consideration in the Best Remixed Recording category.

Released in April, the track has been described as a meditative journey — fluid and dreamlike, evoking fantasy, nostalgia, and heartache.