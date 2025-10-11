 
Geo News

Meesha Shafi, Arooj Aftab eye Grammy glory with new music submissions

Vocalists submit their latest album to Recording Academy

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

Arooj Aftab (left) and Meesha Shafi. — Instagram and Facebook
Arooj Aftab (left) and Meesha Shafi. — Instagram and Facebook

Pakistani music powerhouses Meesha Shafi and Arooj Aftab have taken bold steps toward global recognition, submitting their latest works for consideration at the Grammy Awards.

Shafi has submitted her debut solo album Khilnay Ko for three categories — Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).

The 47-minute, 11-track album marks a new artistic chapter for the singer, blending haunting soundscapes, introspective poetry, and emotionally charged lyrics that invite listeners to confront inner sorrow and transformation.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Arooj Aftab shared her Khruangbin remix of Raat Ki Rani for consideration in the Best Remixed Recording category.

Released in April, the track has been described as a meditative journey — fluid and dreamlike, evoking fantasy, nostalgia, and heartache.

Pakistani band's tribute to late Indian singer Zubeen Garg goes viral
Pakistani band's tribute to late Indian singer Zubeen Garg goes viral
Who is Mariam Mohamed? UAE's trailblazer at Miss Universe
Who is Mariam Mohamed? UAE's trailblazer at Miss Universe
Pakistani film wins Jackson Wild Media Awards
Pakistani film wins Jackson Wild Media Awards
Pakistan Idol's grand debut on Geo TV leaves viewers spellbound
Pakistan Idol's grand debut on Geo TV leaves viewers spellbound
Pakistan Idol 2025 premiers today video
Pakistan Idol 2025 premiers today
From 'Auj' to solo stardom: A look at Havi's life as rising music icon
From 'Auj' to solo stardom: A look at Havi's life as rising music icon
Umair Jaswal's wife urges fans to refrain from opinionated comments
Umair Jaswal's wife urges fans to refrain from opinionated comments
Why Paresh Rawal's upcoming movie's poster ignites controversy of Taj Mahal
Why Paresh Rawal's upcoming movie's poster ignites controversy of Taj Mahal