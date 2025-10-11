Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis talks about marriage?

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis to tie the knot in Greece?

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly ready to break her vow only for her new lover Jim Curtis.

Insiders recently revealed that Aniston, who had bad marriage experiences in the past, is ready to tie the knot again.

The source told Closer Magazine, "Jen used to say she already had her dream wedding when she and Brad Pitt married in Malibu 25 years ago, and when she married Justin Theroux, she deliberately did not attempt to top it and opted for a small, backyard affair."

Adding, "But Jim has become a ray of sunshine in Jen's life and with him comes the chance to finally do it right: a wedding in Greece where they're surrounded by ancient ruins, beautiful natural landscapes and a handful of their closest, most fabulous friends."

"It's like something out of a romance novel, but that's where Jen's head is at as this relationship intensifies. She can't help herself!" the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that previously Aniston's pals had concerns about her beau Curtis, but now the source said, "Jim has already passed over a huge hurdle, which was winning over Jen's tight-knit crew of pals and her long time business team."

"Everybody can see that she brings out the best in him and even though Jen swore off getting married again after things ended with Justin, she and Jim are making future plans and building a life together," the source said.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been dating since July 2025. In the past, the Friends alum has been married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux.