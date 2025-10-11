Jennifer Lopez's confidence deeply shaken after a series of snubs: Source

Photo: Jennifer Lopez faces severe confidence crisis after series of snubs: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly struggling both personally and professionally.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline.com, Lopez’s team has been facing difficulty selling tickets for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, set to begin in December.

The timing could hardly be worse. Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021, finalized their divorce in March after two turbulent years of marriage.

Lopez’s confidence reportedly took another hit after she was turned away from a Chanel boutique in Istanbul when staff failed to recognize her.

A friend shared, "That incident really hurt her. She's so focused on maintaining her image, and things like that make her question how people see her – it shakes her confidence."

A source also claimed the end of her marriage to Affleck left a lasting mark. "She's deeply shaken by the way things ended with Ben and doesn't trust her own judgment anymore," they said.

"She still calls him the love of her life, even after everything that happened."

The insider added, "More than anything, she's desperate for a comeback – she's hoping the Vegas run will be her turning point because she's at one of her lowest moments."