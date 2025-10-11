 
Nara Smith welcomes fourth child with husband Lucky Blue

Nara Smith and husband Lucky Blue Smith become parents once again

October 11, 2025

Nara Smith becomes mother again!

On October 11, 2025, the model and influencer shared exciting news with her fans on Instagram. Nara announced the birth of her fourth baby, a girl.

Alongside a beautiful video clip of her baby, Nara wrote, "she’s here! welcome to the world little angel."

Fans and followers also shared their love in the comments section.

One wrote, "Omg congrats angels."

Another added, "Omg!!!! Congratulations to all of you! What a blessing."

"Ah, congratulations to your sweetest family welcome little angel," the third comment read.

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith are already parents to three kids. The couple, who tied the knot on February 21, 2025, are parents to daughters Rumble Honey, 4, and Whimsy Lou, 18 months, plus son Slim Easy, 3.

Notably, they haven't revealed the name of their fourth child.

