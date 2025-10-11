Martha Stewart goes to extreme lengths to appeal younger men

Martha Stewart lives under constant pressure of THIS

Martha Stewart is reportedly undergoing cosmetic procedures to attract younger men.

An insider told Radar Online that the main reason behind the 84-year-old American business professional and lifestyle guru’s obsession over cosmetic procedures is to preserve her charm among younger men.

Her latest Instagram post turned heads with rumors of new plastic surgery, as she previously confessed that she gets filler, Botox, and skin tightening treatments.

“People would be surprised if they knew how much younger the men are that she hooks up with. Some are genuinely less than half her age,” the insider said.

The outlet contacted Dr. Otto Placik, of bodysculptor.com, who stated it seems that Stewart has undergone extensive cosmetic procedures to maintain her beauty.

Placik, who has not treated the Pixel stars, revealed, "She has an exceptionally high arched brow currently. That can only be achieved with a brow lift.”

"She used to have marked skin redundancy of her upper eyelids, and you can barely see the crease now. That is clearly excess skin that was excised surgically,” he noted, adding that the wrinkles and folds under her lower eyelids are “completely gone.”

"Martha absolutely feels pressure to look as young as she can, for as long as she can,” the source claimed.