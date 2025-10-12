Victoria Beckham gets candid about her mental health journey

 
October 12, 2025

Victoria Beckham reflects on her therapy: 'I'm happy about it'

Victoria Beckham is open about her mental health journey as she highlights how important it is to get honest about it.

Without any hesitation, the Spice Girl alum, in an interview with The Sun, reveals that she had therapy.

“Yes, I've had therapy. I think it's really healthy. It's something that's so acceptable and positive to talk about now. I'm happy to say I've had it," the 51-year-old explains.

She continues, "I'm happy to say I’ve had it. And the way we’ve brought up our kids is all about communication. It’s good to talk."

Recently, a three-part series on the fashion diva with her name, Victoria Beckham, was released on Netflix.

She likens the documentary to "therapy" as she shares experiences of her past, which she describes as "triggering" brought up during its making.

One such memory she recalls is the negative press about her weight. In the docuseries, she adds, “I was controlling (the narrative) in an incredibly unhealthy way. When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying."

“I was never very honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it publicly. It really affects you when you’re being told constantly; you’re not good enough. And I suppose that’s been with me my whole life," the Harlow native notes.

Victoria Beckham is streaming on Netflix.

