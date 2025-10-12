Hollywood reacts to Diane Keaton's death

Tributes pour in for Diane Keaton

Soon after the death of Diane Keaton, a titan in Hollywood, many of her peers take to social media to express their condolences.



Bette Midler, who starred with the late actress in The First Wives Club, shares her photos with her on a post on Threads, writing, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me."

“She was hilarious, and completely without guile or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!," she concludes.

Another prominent actor, Ben Stiller, on X, shares, “One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

Moreover, Kerry Washington, separately in a post on Threads, shares a post on Threads, where he shares a photo of the late actress, writing, “Rest in peace, Diane Keaton. Your talent, courage, and authenticity were a true inspiration.”

Nancy Sinatra, a well-known singer as well as actress, on X, pens, “Diane Keaton has left us and I can’t tell you how profoundly sad that makes me,” she wrote. “I adored her — idolized her."

"She was a very special person and an incredibly gifted actor who made each of her roles unforgettable."

"Her light will continue to shine through the art she leaves behind. Godspeed, Diane. My heart goes out to her family and to each of us grieving this heartbreaking loss," she notes.

Diane, who became famous for her role in The Godfather, died on Saturday, though no exact cause of death was shared. She was 79.