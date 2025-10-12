Liam Gallagher becomes grandad

Liam Gallagher has become a grandparent

Liam Gallagher of Oasis is a grandad!

The British rock legend and co-front man of the Wonderwall band has become a grandfather after his daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher welcomed her first child with her pro soccer player boyfriend, Nat Phillips.

Molly, the daughter of Liam and singer Lisa Moorish, announced on Saturday that she and Phillips had welcomed a son named Rudy last month.

Taking to her official Instagram account she posted a photo of her newborn resting, and a picture of her athlete partner holding him, among other photos.

The new mum also shared shots of signs that read, "Rudy," "Hello Baby," and "We adore you." In the caption, she wrote, "A message to you, Rudy."

Liam Gallagher has not publicly reacted to the news yet.

Former Kill City vocalist Lisa shared her excitement in a comment on her daughter's post announcing the news.

"That last slide! I'm Rudy, I'm new," the new grandmother wrote, "My beautiful grandson."

Another of Liam's children, Gene, also shared well-wishes in the comments of Molly’s post simply posting three red heart emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Gallagher was estranged from Molly Moorish-Gallagher for much of her life but in 2018, the duo finally met and posed for a photo together backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in London.