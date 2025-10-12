Prince Harry 'unable to shield' Meghan Markle from repercussions

A royal expert believes Prince Harry is ‘unable to shield’ Meghan from the repercussions of her mistake that she made in Paris.

This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams while speaking to OK!, per the Mirror.

He said, “Meghan simply cannot afford to behave like that, because of who she is and the fact she has made herself into a brand. Her airily filming part of Paris, while it wasn’t intended to offend anybody and was clearly a mistake, was grossly insensitive, and these mistakes hold weight.”

The royal expert added, “He [Harry] is unable to shield Meghan from the repercussions of her mistake, it cannot be undone,” he said. “If the average person filmed a video like that, it wouldn’t matter. But every single thing Meghan does is scrutinised, by friend or foe.”

However, royal expert Jennie Bond said that upsetting Harry with the video would have been “the last thing Meghan meant to do.”

Jennie added Meghan could have thought about it harder, but, like so many people these days, it’s all about sharing your life instantly without “considering the implications.”

The video clip has also left Prince William furious.

Richard suspects William “would regard it as an ill-judged and self-centered mistake”.