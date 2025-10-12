 
Everything to know about Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton who died at 79

Details about Diane Keaton's death were not immediately available

October 12, 2025

Actress Diane Keaton passed away on Saturday in California. She was 79.

A family spokesperson confirmed the death, saying Keaton's loved ones have asked for privacy, per People Magazine. Details about the passing were not immediately available.

Keaton was known for her Oscar-winning performance in 1977’s Annie Hall and her role in The Godfather films.

Keaton was a frequent collaborator of director Woody Allen, portraying the titular character in Annie Hall, the charming girlfriend of Allen’s comic Alvy Singer.

The film also garnered Oscars for best picture, best director and best original screenplay, securing Keaton’s place as one of the industry’s top actresses.

The actress made her mark co-starring in eight Allen movies, from Play It Again, Sam (1972) to Manhattan (1979) and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993).

In The Godfather films, she played Kay Adams, the girlfriend and eventual wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone.

Fans also admired her portrayal as Steve Martin’s wife in the 1991 wedding comedy Father of the Bride.

Late in her career, Keaton starred in two movies about aging women: Book Club (2018) and Poms (2019).

A BAFTA and Golden Globe winner, Keaton also bagged Oscar nominations three other times for best actress, for Reds, Marvin’s Room and Something’s Gotta Give.

Keaton never married but was known for her high-profile relationships with Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen. She later adopted two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke.

