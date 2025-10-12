 
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls working with Diane Keaton at 18

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11 at age 79

October 12, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio is honoring the late Diane Keaton.

The Titanic star, who starred alongside Keaton in the 1996 drama Marvin’s Room, paid tribute to the Oscar-winning actress following her death on Saturday, October 11.

Sharing a throwback photo of the two taken around the time of filming, DiCaprio wrote on Instagram Stories, “Diane Keaton was one of a kind. Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself. A legend, an icon, and a truly kind human being. I had the honour of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed,” he concluded, adding a dove symbol representing peace.

In Marvin’s Room, Keaton played Bessie, the aunt of DiCaprio’s troubled teen character, Hank. The film also starred Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro.

Keaton fondly remembered DiCaprio years later, however, with a hilarious mix-up. In 2021, she shared a slideshow of "male beauty" on Instagram, mistakenly identifying a photo of Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon Phillippe, as a young DiCaprio.

Witherspoon corrected her in the comments, writing, “Diane, the first one is my son!” to which Keaton then responded with a string of embarrassed emojis.

Keaton died at age 79 in California, confirmed People Magazine. Her family requested privacy “in this moment of great sadness.”

