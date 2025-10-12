 
Meghan Markle branded ‘envious' in shocking exposé

An expert weighs in on every negative feeling that is slated to visit Meghan during the Christmas season

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Meghan Markle’s potential reaction to Christmas this year comes to light

A royal expert has just stepped forward to break down the one envious feeling that is likely to envelope the Duchess during the holiday season this year.

The expert in question is royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and he spoke to Express UK when delivering this thought.

He believes the most evident emotion this year will be ‘envy’, especially when it comes to Christmas at Sandringham.

Reason being, as Mr Fitzwilliams puts it, “Meghan, after a decidedly lacklustre year, will certainly envy the worldwide publicity the monarch's Christmas message and the walk to St Mary Magdalene on Christmas morning will invariably receive.”

Plus, “this year, as the thoughts of many around the Commonwealth and the wider world turn to the royal family at Christmas, especially given King Charles's health struggle and with Catherine in remission, the Sussexes will noticeably be absent yet again.”

While the expert feels “they will doubtless enjoy Christmas in California but considering how erratically and destructively they have behaved since Megxit, they are not likely to be missed!” he added before signing off. 

