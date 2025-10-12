Meghan Markle's actual thoughts on King Charles peace summit come out

Meghan Markle’s thoughts on Prince Harry reunion with King Charles reunion comes to light

What the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan wants her husband to get from his talks with King Charles, after the famous ‘peace summit’ in Clarence House which lasted for an hour has come to light just now.

For those unversed that meeting featured some candid chats, a gift exchange and also a one-on-on conversation between father and son, even those Prince William was not in attendance.

The friend in question wishes to remain anonymous and spoke to Page Six about everything.

According to this pal, Meghan has actually been quietly supporting Prince Harry’s efforts with King Charles, especially when it comes to reconciling.

Plus, a source claims, “They need the [royal] family” and that is something Meghan is aware of” on every level.

Plus a big reason is also that “Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father.”