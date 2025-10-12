King Charles is close to losing his throne: bombshell drops

King Charles sparks fears about the future of his own monarchy

King Charles has just quite a stir when it comes to the future of his monarchy, leading an author to point out the danger he is currently in.

The author broke down their reasons during a piece for The Daily Mail and it contained a major warning too.

He started, right off the bat by saying, “The King and the Prince of Wales cannot be seen to support or underwrite Andrew any more.”

This comes shortly after his own email to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was exposed.

According to the Mail on Sunday it says “I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!! A, HRH The Duke of York, KG.”

With this shared just a few hours ago today, Mr Wilson added, “his very existence as an official Royal is a scandal.”

Hence “they must cast him out,” he even went as far as to say. “For if they show him mercy, they are themselves implicated, and we are only a hair's breadth away from a republic.”