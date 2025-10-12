Kate Middleton is being ‘driven away' from Prince William

 
October 12, 2025

Prince William is currently watching his wife, Kate Middleton drifting away from him, when it comes to his stance on Prince Harry.

A revelation about this has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings this started once Prince Harry had his first sit-down with King Charles at Clarence House in September.

Now, according to the source “William has so many other worries on his plate. He’s got a packed calendar, forward- planning meetings galore, and is preparing to move his family to their new home in Windsor.”

That is why “all this is driving a wedge between him, his father and wife and for William, that’s intolerable.”

For those unversed this claim also comes shortly after Prince Harry released a statement via his spokesperson, accusing the ‘men in grey suits’ of creating “categorically false” reports about him and “sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Even the same outlet reported last week that Charles has been “putting his neck on the line” to give “peace a chance”.

But not just Prince William, but “there are still a high percentage of courtiers who think His Majesty is making a colossal mistake, that Harry is a loose cannon and it’ll explode in the Palace’s face at some stage or other.”

