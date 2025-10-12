What Prince Harry really feels about King Charles?

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over the duke’s latest big step for security in Britain.

The Times, citing the royal sources, has reported Archie and Lilibet doting father has revived his security battle with the Home Office by writing to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, about his case.

The insider claims a formal request has been lodged by Harry with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.

The insider claims, “I can confirm that the duke has written to the new Home Secretary asking for a risk management board to be conducted."

Reacting to it, Angela took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Prince Harry was pleading to see his father, and see him more regularly, or so it was said. At last they met.

"Now however he has put all that aside to try to get Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to get him round the clock protection.”

She added, “It shows what he really feels about The King.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office sources have confirmed that requests for an assessment have been made by Harry.