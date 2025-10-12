Prince Harry's major move lands duke in big trouble

Prince Harry has apparently landed in big trouble after the duke took a major step for security when in Britain.

According to a report by The Times, Prince Harry’s delicate relationship with King Charles has collapsed after he restated his demand for taxpayer-funded armed police protection when visiting the UK.

The Times, citing the royal sources, has also reported Archie and Lilibet doting father has revived his security battle with the Home Office by writing to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, about his case.

The insider claims a formal request has been lodged by Harry with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.

Now, in another report, the outlet says Harry renewed security battle with the government “complicates things” for the King and risks derailing Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Charles.

The insiders close to King Charles told The Sunday Times that Harry’s latest intervention is deeply unhelpful, adding: “It complicates things for the king. It’s not going to help matters. We are back to where we were.”

As per the Daily Beast, that bleak phrase, “back to where we were,” reflects the collapse of the tentative détente painstakingly constructed over the past two months.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X and shared the link of the report saying “EXCLUSIVE - The Duke of Sussex’s renewed security battle with the government “complicates things” for the King and risks derailing Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Charles. “It’s not going to help matters. We’re back to where we were.”