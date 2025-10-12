 
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe

James Gunn gives a roadmap for the DC future as he shares several insights

October 12, 2025

James Gunn, who is the co-head of DC, has unveiled a roadmap for what he says fans will see in coming years.

In an interview with Deadline, he shares, "Man of Tomorrow was an idea I've had for a long time. I think I know the next few I'm directing, so I already know, frankly."

In his view, his superhero franchise is set in his plan for the studio. "Because it's a part of the plan of the DCU, there is one big story. On the one hand, I want everything is going to be okay to watch by itself."

The films in the new DC will be interconnected even though James previously promised the fans that they would stand alone. 

"But also, there's a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation, and that story involves Rick Flag, it involves Lex and Superman," he adds. "There's those movies that I'm going to be directing. That's the plan right now, at least." 

In the end, James does admit that by working so much, "I may get ****** tired that I can't do it, because I'm pretty tired, but we'll see. But there's a plan that I'm going to do a couple more, at least."

Meanwhile, Peacemaker, under his direction, recently aired its season two finale.

