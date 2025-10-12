 
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words

Mandy Moore mourned the sad demise of Hollywood legend Diane Keaton

Web Desk
October 12, 2025

Photo: Mandy Moore pays tribute to on screen mom Diane Keaton
Photo: Mandy Moore pays tribute to on screen mom Diane Keaton

Mandy Moore is mourning the loss of her on-screen mother and Hollywood legend, Diane Keaton.

News broke that the Oscar-winning actress passed away at age 79. She is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke.

“They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime,” Moore, 41, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 11. “What an incandescent human Di is and was.”

She continued, “I am so sad she’s gone for all the reasons but also because it felt like she’d be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm (and her style, c’mon)!!! One of the very best to ever do it. All my love to her children and loved ones.”

The This Is Us actress starred alongside Keaton in Because I Said So (2007), where they played mother and daughter. The beloved rom-com also featured Lauren Graham and Piper Perabo as Keaton’s other daughters.

Keaton's role as Daphne Wilder, a polka-dot-wearing baker obsessed with helping her youngest daughter find love, became one of her many fan-favorite performances.

