Chrissy Teigen sings praises of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Chrissy Teigen reacts to Meghan Markle's public perception

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

On Saturday, October 11, the 39-year-old model, television personality, and author attended Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes testing.

At the event, Chrissy, who made a cameo on the sophomore season of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, reflected on their bond in a talk with PEOPLE.

Referring to Meghan, she said, "I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong.”

The Good Burger 2 star remarked, "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children.”

Chrissy went on to clarify that the Duchess of Sussex’s “polarizing” actions stemmed from authenticity and had nothing to do with image-making, as she is a grounded person and “[lives] simply.”

"She just wants those things. And people come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants, ... [but] it's not that complicated,” she explained.

"People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe," Chrissy Teigen stated.