Prince Harry told brutal truth about leadership skills amid African charity fallout

Prince Harry’s Africa charity drama shows he’s out of his depth

Prince Harry is facing renewed criticism over his ability to manage charitable organisations following a series of setbacks linked to his work in Africa.

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from Sentebale, a charity he co-founded to support children affected by AIDS, after a public dispute with its chairwoman.

Most recently, the Chadian government terminated its partnership with African Parks, a conservation group where Harry sits on the board, citing the charity’s “recurring indelicate and disrespectful attitude.”

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said she believes these incidents highlight Harry’s lack of experience in running complex organisations.

She suggested Meghan Markle’s husband that he may be better suited to using his influence to support existing charities rather than managing them directly.

"I think he has probably now learned that setting up charities and managing them successfully is a complex business,” she said.

The expert continued, “And, through no fault of his own, Harry doesn’t have much experience of running a business."

"Perhaps Harry would be better advised in future to use his platform, and it is a powerful and influential platform, to support established charities and causes he believes in — without getting involved in their management.

"He already does that with the WellChild Awards, and his attendance is hugely valuable in every way.

“Having said that, his Invictus Games are an undoubted success and go from strength to strength. So he must be doing something right!"