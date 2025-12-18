Princess Eugenie's mystery nanny spotted keeping tiny royals in check

Princess Eugenie's mystery nanny spotted keep tiny royals in check

Princess Eugenie’s nanny stole the spotlight at King Charles’ annual pre-Christmas lunch on Tuesday, as she accompanied the royal couple and their two children, August, four, and Ernest, two.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, were all smiles as they arrived at Buckingham Palace, juggling their busy lives between their London home, Ivy Cottage, and Portugal’s CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

With Eugenie directing an art gallery and Jack thriving in marketing, the couple clearly appreciated some extra hands on deck especially after Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, stepped back following her fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

She has always been a hands-on mother, speaking passionately to the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2024 about the joys and responsibilities of parenthood.

“Becoming a parent is the most special, mindblowing experience of a person's life,” she said.

“My children make my world go around… I want to educate my children and all young people about being vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other.”

She wasn’t the only royal nanny on duty. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who looked festive in a red cardigan adorned with a decorative collar, keeping Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis perfectly poised for the holiday gathering.