Prince William credits Princess Diana for 'relatively normal life' of his children

Prince William sheds light on the atmosphere he created for kids at home

Prince William has reflected on his “normal home life” with his children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While conversing with Eugene Levy for the October 3 episode of the actor’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales admitted his late mother, Princess Diana, is the inspiration behind his desire to have “a relatively normal life” for his kids.

William told Levy that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, try to keep things real for their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, despite having high-ranking obligations.

He said, "I do try and stick to school timetables as best as possible. So, most days we’re in and out of school doing pick-ups and drop-offs.”

The Prince of Wales went on to state that he does not work a typical 9-to-5 but taking time for family amid grand responsibilities is “really important.”

"Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important. Because, for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall,” he explained.

Levy asked If his late mother influenced his philosophy of life, to which he promptly confessed, "Yes, definitely,” adding, “I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love.”

"That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time,” Prince William quipped.