Ben Stiller gets candid about where he 'went wrong' as a father

The comedian and director is a father of two kids: daughter Ella and son Quinlin

By
October 13, 2025

Ben Stiller opens up about emotional talks with his children
Ben Stiller is getting honest about his shortcomings as a parent.

In a chat with People at the premiere of his new documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, the 59-year-old actor opened up about the areas he lacked as a father and appreciated his kids for having an open conversation with him about his parenting mistakes.

Ben's new documentary revolves around his bond with his late parents, famous comedy duo Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller, and it also includes sit-downs of the Zoolander actor's own kids: daughter Ella, 23, and son Quinlin, 20.

The American comedian said, Ella and Quinlin were “very clear with me about what I got wrong."

He went on to say, "And I really appreciated that, because it's one of those things where you think you know, ‘Oh, I know what I'm putting out there to them.’ But from their perspective, it was totally different."

Ben then admitted that he used to feel the same way about his parents, the way his kids shared about him.

“But as the parent, I really couldn't see that," the father of two remarked.

"So to be able to interview them and talk to them about it and hear their honest feelings — and the fact that they were free enough and secure enough to just say what they thought — is something I really appreciated," Ben added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ben shares his kids with his wife, actress Christine Taylor.

