Duchess of Edinburgh performs her royal duties amid Harry, Meghan's feud with senior royals

Sophie has risen to the occasion amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s the ongoing conflict with senior royal members.

Sean Smith, who is an author of Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, which came out in July of this year, opened up about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s professional integrity and work commitment in a talk with GB News.

Mr Smith said that most of the prominent members of the monarchy are embroiled in a feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that has undermined the focus on meaningful work but a strong sense of responsibility in Sophie is not letting her deviate from what truly matters amid serious tensions in the Royal Family.

The author of Meghan Misunderstood said, “The media has been and continues to be obsessed with the family drama involving Harry, Meghan, William, Kate and Charles. It’s a soap opera.”

“(Meanwhile) Sophie (has been) comforting women and children refugees,” he noted.

For those unaware, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been putting in efforts to eradicate se*ual abuse against women in war zones for over ten years.

In 2019, she visited Kosovo and South Sudan to promote justice for victims as the Countess of Wessex before becoming the Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023 to promote justice for victims.

In April 2024, Sophie became the first member of the Royal Family who travelled to Ukraine, where she met President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska and made efforts to end wartime se*xual violence.