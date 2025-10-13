Kundi rejects Gandapur's resignation over signature ahead of assembly vote

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. — Facebook@Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/Radio Pakistan/File

Gandapur asked to verify resignations at Governor House on Oct 15.

KP Assembly to elect new leader; four candidates approved.

Opposition to field joint nominee, says Dr Ibadullah.

PESHAWAR: The resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not be accepted after Governor Faisal Karim Kundi raised objections over his signature and returned the document, seeking further clarity.

According to the governor, the signatures on both resignation letters submitted by Gandapur were found to be different and inconsistent.

In a letter, Kundi asked the chief minister to visit the Governor House on October 15 at 3:00 pm to verify his resignation.

Meanwhile, the KP Assembly is set to elect a new leader of the house today. Four candidates have had their nomination papers approved, including PTI’s Sohail Afridi, JUI-F’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman, PML-N’s Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf, and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Arbab Zark Khan.

Consultations are also underway among opposition parties to field a consensus candidate.

Opposition leader Dr Ibadullah said the opposition will present a joint nominee for the election.

The KP Assembly has 145 members, with 93 in the government and 52 in the opposition. A total of 73 votes is required to elect a new chief minister.