Reese Witherspoon becomes author

Reese Witherspoon achieves major milestone with first book

Reese Witherspoon just debuted her first novel!

The book, Gone Before Goodbye has been co-written with best-selling author Harlan Coben and is set in the medical world.

"My biggest goal for this book is to make as many little girls as possible want to be surgeons, as Elle Woods did for lawyers," Witherspoon said of Gone Before Goodbye.

The story revolves around Maggie McCabe, an army surgeon who finds herself in a world of Russian billionaires and private medicine.

Gone Before Goodbye, a thriller book, was introduced first at Shine Away, a two-day summit which was organized by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company.

The star told the crowd that she had been working on and drafting the idea for two and a half years but didn't know how to go about writing a book, and reached out to Coben to help her bring it to life.

The actor revealed that Maggie’s character was inspired from her own family as her father was a doctor, and her mother was a nurse, and they were both in the military when Witherspoon was growing up.

She recalled, "The first five years of my life, I lived on a military base in Germany, and everybody who filtered in and out of our house was another doctor, and all they would talk about was medical jargon.”

"So, I was really, really little, sitting at the dinner table listening to my dad and his friends and my mom and her friends talk about really gnarly surgeries. For years and years, I wanted to be a surgeon," Reese Witherspoon confessed, concluding her conversation.