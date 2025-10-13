Chrissy Teigen praises Meghan Markle's strength

Chrissy Teigen reflects on friendship with Meghan Markle

Chrissy Teigen is setting the record straight on what Meghan Markle is really like behind the headlines.

The model and cookbook author was at the Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event in Los Angeles on October 11, promoting type 1 diabetes screening, when she opened up about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I adore her. I really adore her,” Teigen, 39, told People Magazine. “She’s so incredibly strong. It’s insane to me how polarizing she is when she’s truly one of the kindest, most genuine people. She just wants the best for her friends, her family, and her kids.”

Teigen, who appeared on season 2 of Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, said the duchess isn’t driven by image or agenda, despite what people assume.

“She just lives simply,” Teigen explained. “People make up all these narratives about what she wants or who she is, but it’s not that complicated. People are going to believe what they want to believe.”

The Cravings author added that Meghan handles public scrutiny with remarkable calm: “I think it’s cool that she’s like, ‘Say whatever you want. I’m happy, I’m healthy, I feel good.’”

Teigen also revealed that their kids haven't had any playdates yet.

“It would be fun, but I don’t leave the house,” Teigen joked. “I’m not kidding. I do every photo shoot, every meeting, everything from home. But if the time came up, absolutely.”