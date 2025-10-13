Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' season 4 teaser

Finally, Netflix announces the season four release date of Bridgerton, and along with it is the teaser.



The eight-episode season will have two dates for debut. The initial four episodes will air on Jan 29, 2026, and the rest of them will release on Feb 26, 2026.

The lineup of the cast includes Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury.

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling.

Not to mention, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

Meanwhile, its logline read, “’Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”