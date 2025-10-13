Prince Harry shows signs of stress during appearance with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry appears uneasy during public outing with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry appeared uneasy during a recent public appearance with Meghan Markle, a body language expert has suggested.

The duke and Duchess of Sussex attended annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

They duo was honored for their efforts to promote online safety through their Archewell Foundation.

While Meghan looked relaxed and confident as she greeted photographers, Harry seemed more tense, according to expert Judi James.

Speaking with The Express regarding the couple’s body language, James said, “Prince Harry adopts a slightly fiercer, campaigning look here, checking the buttons of his jacket in a self-comfort checking ritual to hint at some inner anxiety.

“But Meghan adopts a look of sweet serenity and confidence, allowing herself to be towed along while thanking the photographers politely while also flashing Harry a tie-sign to let him know when it's time to move to the next spot on the red carpet.”