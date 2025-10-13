 
Brad Pitt's 'F1' gets major update after release

Brad Pitt's 'F1' becomes a major hit among fans as it draws good box office numbers

Web Desk
October 13, 2025

Apple TV to get F1: The Movie soon
Apple TV to get 'F1: The Movie' soon 

Last June, when F1 was released in theatres, it became a huge hit. Now, riding on this success, Brad Pitt's movie is on its way to land on Apple TV on Dec. 12.

The film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, had previously gushed about the reception from the audience.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace ‘F1 The Movie’ in theatres,” he said. “Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach."

"Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion that defines ‘F1,'" the producer added.

The logline read that Sonny Hayes "emerges from retirement to coach a rookie driver and save a failing team." 

Apart from Brad, the movie's cast includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Not to mention, the top racing driver Lewis Hamilton serves as the co-producer.

