Taylor Swift pens heartfelt note after achieving career milestone

Taylor Swift says she 'will cherish this feeling forever'

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

October 13, 2025

Taylor Swift shows reverence for fans after making history in her music career

Taylor Swift has broken her silence after the record-breaking success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On Monday, October 13, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude to every person who contributed to making her twelfth studio album a huge success.

She wrote a lengthy caption under the picture of herself, reflecting on her journey from selling just forty thousand copies of her first self-titled album in 2006 to millions in 2025.

The So High School scribbled, “I’ll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week.”

“I was 16 and couldn’t even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it," Swift recalled.

Since the success of her first album, she has made sure to meet as many fans as she could, “who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream.”

Referring to her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, the 14-time Grammy winner added, “Here we are all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week. I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was..”

“Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl. I’ll cherish this feeling forever. Just wow. Thank you for the lovely bouquet,” Swift concluded with a thank-you message, celebrating a career milestone. 

