Victoria Beckham reveals why she 'hated' David's involvement in her fashion brand

Victoria Beckham admits she 'hated' taking David’s help

Victoria Beckham recalled “dark time” of her fashion brand, sharing the reason why she "hated" taking financial help from her husband David Beckham.

In her new Netflix docuseries under her name, the Spice Girl alum lifted the lid on the challenging time of kickstarting her career in the fashion industry after a successful career in music.

Victoria admitted that due to her little knowledge of the industry, she was “scared” to do business 18 years ago.

"I was scared because I loved fashion and it was always my dream, but I knew what people thought. ‘She was a pop star. She’s married to a footballer. Who does she think she is?’” Victoria shared in the three-episode series.

Following the launch of her fashion brand in 2008, it drew immense love and positive feedback from the public and the fashion brand grew steadily with shows in New York, London and even in Paris.

However, her brand faced a time when it hit rock bottom, and fell into big debt, making her husband, David to pour his money, which ended up creating trouble in their relationship.

Recalling the “dark time”, the singer revealed that she “almost lost everything.”

“I used to cry before I went to work every day because I felt like a firefighter. We were 10s of millions in the red," she remembered in the docuseries.

About how it created the trouble in her marriage with David, Victoria shared her sentiments, "Yes, I’m going home to my husband, but I’m going home to my business partner as well. And so I would talk to him about it. I had to. He was invested. And I hated it. I absolutely hated it.”

David revealed in the docuseries that the lack of money even made them rethink keeping the brand.

"We both sat there, and we looked at what I’d invested. And I think part of that conversation broke my heart because Victoria is a proud woman," David recalled.

He went on to explain, "She actually bought our first house in Hertfordshire, known as Beckingham Palace. So for her to have to come to me and say, ‘Can I have some — we need some more money. The business needs more money, that was hard for both of us because I didn’t have the money to keep doing this, and eventually I was like, ‘This cannot continue’.”