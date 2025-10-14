Justin Baldoni’s former agent breaks silence on Blake Lively's behavior amid ongoing legal battle

Justin Baldoni’s erstwhile agent recently got candid about Blake Lively’s behavior.

TMZ accessed a deposition transcript in which the 41-year-old American actor and director’s former agent Danny Greenberg reflected on his ongoing conflict with Lively and called the situation an “extortion.”

In a deposition, he stated that what Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, are dealing with due to Lively’s behavior feels like an ‘extortion” to him.

The 30-year-old actress tried to use influence of her longtime friend Taylor Swift to put pressure on the Everwood actor and receive her desired outcomes from their ongoing legal battle.

For those unversed, Lively, who worked with Baldoni in the 2024 movie It Ends with Us, filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of se*ual harassment during the production of their film and claiming that he started a smear campaign against her. However, Baldoni, who also served as a director in It Ends with Us, has denied the accusations.

In her case deposition, the Gossip Girl alum’s makeup artist, Vivian Baker, said that all the inappropriate incidents took place during the first phase of filming, which her talent agent, Warren Zavala, also endorsed by clarifying he has no knowledge of any incidents that made Lively ill at ease during the second phase of filming.

Notably, Zavala went on to admit that Lively did file complaints during the "post process" when testing a cut of the film.

It is pertinent to mention that Baldoni also filed a countersuit against Lively but most of his $400 million cross-complaints were dismissed in June this year. The case is still moving forward.