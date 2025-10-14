Brittany Cartwright declares she's 'single' again

Brittany Cartwright, new beau Brandon Hanson part ways

Brittany Cartwright and her new boyfriend, Brandon Hanson, have parted ways two months after their romance went public.

In a recent chat on her podcast, When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright, the 36-year-old star announced she is "single" again.

"We actually did not last," Cartwright revealed on the October 10 episode of her show. "It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to.”

She went on to explain, “It ended amicably, but I just could not do the long distance and he's got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs, and we lived three hours away, so it was just too tough to keep it going. We really cared about each other. Hopefully, we can remain friends, but it's just something I didn't see that was going to be able to continue in the future.”

The Valley star noted, “We still care a lot about each other.”

Cartwright also addressed the speculations that Hanson paid for her recent mommy makeover, revealing the rumor is not true.

"Your girl is single and definitely nobody paid for my surgery but me,” she shared, adding, “I'm a boss baby, boss bitch, I got this. All by myself and I'm happy, actually.”