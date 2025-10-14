 
Geo News

Brittany Cartwright declares she's 'single' again

The reality star revealed earlier in August she was 'very much' in love with her new man

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2025

Brittany Cartwright, new beau Brandon Hanson part ways
Brittany Cartwright, new beau Brandon Hanson part ways

Brittany Cartwright and her new boyfriend, Brandon Hanson, have parted ways two months after their romance went public.

In a recent chat on her podcast, When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright, the 36-year-old star announced she is "single" again.

"We actually did not last," Cartwright revealed on the October 10 episode of her show. "It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to.”

She went on to explain, “It ended amicably, but I just could not do the long distance and he's got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs, and we lived three hours away, so it was just too tough to keep it going. We really cared about each other. Hopefully, we can remain friends, but it's just something I didn't see that was going to be able to continue in the future.”

The Valley star noted, “We still care a lot about each other.”

Cartwright also addressed the speculations that Hanson paid for her recent mommy makeover, revealing the rumor is not true.

"Your girl is single and definitely nobody paid for my surgery but me,” she shared, adding, “I'm a boss baby, boss bitch, I got this. All by myself and I'm happy, actually.” 

Justin Baldoni's former agent breaks silence on Blake Lively's behavior amid ongoing legal battle
Justin Baldoni's former agent breaks silence on Blake Lively's behavior amid ongoing legal battle
Victoria Beckham reveals why she 'hated' David's involvement in her fashion brand
Victoria Beckham reveals why she 'hated' David's involvement in her fashion brand
Taylor Swift pens heartfelt note after record-breaking success of 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift pens heartfelt note after record-breaking success of 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Brad Pitt's 'F1' gets major update after release
Brad Pitt's 'F1' gets major update after release
Jennifer Aniston teases dream project she's 'terrified' to try
Jennifer Aniston teases dream project she's 'terrified' to try
Travis Kelce gets advice on 'babies'
Travis Kelce gets advice on 'babies'
Daryl Hall reflects on staying relevant in music world
Daryl Hall reflects on staying relevant in music world
'Deadpool' creator makes sad announcement
'Deadpool' creator makes sad announcement